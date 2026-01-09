Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: GLV) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with a combination of high current income and the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities of companies located throughout developed and emerging markets. In addition to its global equity allocation, Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund may allocate a portion of its assets to fixed-income instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds and preferred securities, to enhance current income potential.

Established in 2016, the fund is advised by Clough Capital Partners, L.P., an investment management firm headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

