HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co raised its position in Intuit by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 62,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,660,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,669,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Trading Up 0.2%
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.
Intuit News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a “buy” and a $802 price target (~23% above current levels), a high-profile bullish call that can attract momentum and institutional interest. TD Cowen Buy on Intuit
- Positive Sentiment: Truist started coverage with a “buy” and a $739 target, another institutional endorsement that supports demand for the stock among growth-oriented investors. Truist Initiates on Intuit
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and features on Intuit’s SMB Media Labs (CES) describe a shift into advertising/media products for small businesses — a potential new revenue stream that supports longer-term growth expectations. Intuit SMB MediaLabs at CES
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups and roundups (Zacks, 24/7 Wall St.) reiterate Wall Street’s generally bullish stance and recap recent calls; useful for sentiment but not a new fundamental catalyst by itself. Zacks: Wall Street Views on Intuit
- Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups noting TurboTax seasonality and long-term performance support recurring-revenue narratives and the recently declared $1.20 quarterly dividend, but these are expected/known factors rather than fresh catalysts. MarketBeat Intuit Summary
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Sasan Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares at ~$650.10 on Jan. 7 (disclosed in an SEC Form 4) — a large $26.65M disposition that reduces his direct holding ~75% and is often viewed by the market as a negative signal despite routine non-fundamental reasons for insider sales. SEC Form 4 – Goodarzi Sale
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares (~$840k) recently and disclosed a large percentage cut in his direct holding — another insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if unrelated to company fundamentals. SEC Form 4 – Aujla Sale
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $790.00.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
