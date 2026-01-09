Next Level Private LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM

Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the quarter. Franklin Income Focus ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC owned about 0.85% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 219,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 684,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 270,461 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 428,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 109,968 shares during the period.

INCM stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48,279.39 and a beta of 0.49. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

