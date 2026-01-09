Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI opened at $238.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.54. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The company had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

