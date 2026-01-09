Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after purchasing an additional 848,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,917,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after buying an additional 152,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 98.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,670,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

