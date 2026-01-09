Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 2.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $65,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,134,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Argus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.97.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $223.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,482.07. This represents a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 418,681 shares of company stock worth $96,073,145 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

