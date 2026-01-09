Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $744,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 110.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,507,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,878 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in YETI by 101.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,142,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,995,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in YETI by 40.1% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,162,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,163,000 after purchasing an additional 619,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter worth $19,285,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other YETI news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.