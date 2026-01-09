Unifirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $203.15, but opened at $187.82. Unifirst shares last traded at $194.7750, with a volume of 84,295 shares trading hands.
The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Unifirst had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $621.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Unifirst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.580-6.980 EPS.
Unifirst Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Unifirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue roughly in line with expectations and up modestly (Q1 sales ~$621.3M, +2.7% YoY), which helped steady the stock after the earnings release. UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Company reaffirmed its FY2026 revenue outlook ($2.475B–$2.495B), providing some top-line clarity for investors. UniFirst reaffirms $2.475B–$2.495B revenue outlook for 2026 amid ongoing Cintas proposal review
- Neutral Sentiment: UniFirst is publicly reviewing a proposal from Cintas — a potential strategic/transaction development that is currently unresolved and therefore uncertain in impact. UniFirst reaffirms $2.475B–$2.495B revenue outlook for 2026 amid ongoing Cintas proposal review
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage/targets remain mixed (median recent price target ~ $175; some firms underweight), signaling varied street conviction despite the company’s solid market position. Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings: Revenue In Line, EPS Miss on Margin Pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings missed expectations (diluted EPS reported ~ $1.89 vs. consensus nearer $2.05), and operating profit and net income declined materially year-over-year — the miss and margin compression drove the initial sell-off. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Management cited growth investments that pressured near-term margins; cash from operations fell sharply while capital spending rose — signs of weaker near-term cash generation and margin headwinds. UniFirst Earnings Call: Growth Investments Hit Near-Term Margins
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance (6.58–6.98) came in below consensus (~7.03), which may cap upside until margins and cash flow stabilize. UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Unifirst from $182.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on Unifirst in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unifirst from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Unifirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $181.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Unifirst
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unifirst by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 474.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unifirst by 378.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
Unifirst Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.59 and its 200-day moving average is $173.27.
About Unifirst
UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a leading provider of customized uniform rental and facility service programs in North America and Europe. The company specializes in the rental, laundering and maintenance of workwear, corporate apparel and protective garments for a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, hospitality, healthcare and food processing. UniFirst also offers a suite of facility service products such as entrance mats, restroom supplies, wipers, mops and hygienic services designed to help customers maintain clean and safe environments.
In addition to its core uniform rental business, UniFirst has expanded its product portfolio to include safety and first-responder gear, flame-resistant clothing, high-visibility apparel and personal protective equipment (PPE).
