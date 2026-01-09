Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 79,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $585.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $686.00 price objective (up previously from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $71,852.19. This represents a 77.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

