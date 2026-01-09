Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF $ARGT

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter worth $4,131,000. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARGT opened at $94.02 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $776.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

