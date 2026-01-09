Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.4%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $211.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $259.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.20.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

