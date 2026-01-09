O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,105,396,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after buying an additional 34,740,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,866,000 after buying an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after buying an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,272,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock valued at $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.05.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.63 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.