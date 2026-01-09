Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,689 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 70.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 286,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117,882 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 295,755 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 254,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,352. This represents a 95.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson set a $50.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.52.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.81 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 23.76%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

