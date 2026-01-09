Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut Bitcoin Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

NASDAQ BTM opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million. Bitcoin Depot had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 791.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 14.3% in the third quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 1,469,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bitcoin Depot by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 337,070 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 97,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 1,803.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 298,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot, Inc operates one of the largest networks of self-service cryptocurrency kiosks in North America, enabling customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets using cash or debit cards. Through a partnership model with convenience stores, gas stations and retail outlets, the company provides an accessible on-ramp and off-ramp for individuals entering the cryptocurrency market without requiring a bank account or extensive technical knowledge. Transactions are completed in real time at the point of sale, with verification and receipt provided via email or mobile phone.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Bitcoin Depot began as a privately held startup focused on expanding retail access to digital currencies.

