NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley began coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,330.98. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 13,189 shares of company stock valued at $137,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NewtekOne by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 728.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

NewtekOne, Inc (NASDAQ: NEWT) is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financial and business services to small and medium?sized enterprises across the United States. Operating under the trade name The Newtek Small Business Finance, the company offers a diversified array of lending solutions designed to meet the working capital, equipment acquisition and growth needs of its clients.

The company’s core lending offerings include Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loans, equipment financing, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

