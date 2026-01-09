Analysts Set Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $10.22

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.2188.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Capital set a $8.75 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

NYSE HL opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 216,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. The trade was a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,773. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

