Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Receives $355.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.
Several research firms recently commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th.
Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary argue TSMC remains the indispensable foundry for AI chips, implying sustained revenue upside and pricing power. Why Investors Are Still Mispricing TSMC’s AI Tollbooth
- Positive Sentiment: Buy-side conviction: Morgan Stanley told clients to add to positions, forecasting a powerful AI-driven upcycle and faster growth than consensus through 2027. TSMC (TSM): AI Boom, Revenue Upside, and Attractive Valuation Through 2027
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterates TSMC’s dominance in AI chips and sees the company continuing to capture the sector’s gains, reducing competitive risk from firms like Intel. TSMC Stock Can Keep Winning From AI, J.P. Morgan Says.
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has been lifting price targets as shares hit record highs, reflecting consensus upgrades tied to AI demand and process?node leadership. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock: Wall Street Raises Price Targets as Shares Hit Record Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Feature pieces frame TSMC as the “gatekeeper” of the AI boom — a narrative that supports long?term earnings power and multiple expansion if AI capex continues. Taiwan Semiconductor: The $1.65 Trillion Gatekeeper of the AI Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst: TSMC is scheduled to report Q4 earnings on/around Jan. 15 — a potential volatility trigger as investors parse AI demand vs. inventory dynamics. Dear Taiwan Semi Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 15
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative positioning: comparisons to Lam Research highlight different exposure to the AI cycle — investors should consider supply?chain winners and equipment vs. foundry tradeoffs. LRCX vs. TSM: Which Semiconductor Powerhouse Is the Better Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow signals: analysis of big?money inflows shows long?term accumulation, but these indicators are historical and not a guarantee of near?term moves. Bullish Inflows Build Up TSMC
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: several pieces warn that the rally has pushed TSMC to premium multiples — investors face the classic tradeoff of strong fundamentals vs. high expectations. Assessing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Valuation After Recent Share Price Swings
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking question: coverage noting the 52?week high and asking whether to book gains underscores near?term downside risk if earnings or guidance disappoint. TSM Hits 52-Week High: Should You Hold the Stock or Book Profits?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of TSM opened at $318.10 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $333.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.09 and a 200 day moving average of $268.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125,277 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
