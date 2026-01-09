Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Receives $355.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th.

Shares of TSM opened at $318.10 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $333.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.09 and a 200 day moving average of $268.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125,277 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

