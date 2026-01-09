SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) Receives $26.01 Average Target Price from Analysts

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.0091.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SailPoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.70 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on SailPoint from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th.

In other SailPoint news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $88,201.99. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,043,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,417,752.83. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Abby Payne sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $70,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 678,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,252.99. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,823. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

SAIL stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. SailPoint has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of -4.08.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29 price target on SAIL — a sizable implied upside from current levels, which supports the view that analysts still see meaningful longer?term upside for SailPoint. BTIG analyst note

BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29 price target on SAIL — a sizable implied upside from current levels, which supports the view that analysts still see meaningful longer?term upside for SailPoint. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat (and other commentary) frames the recent pullback as largely market/tech?sector driven, not due to any new SailPoint fundamental miss — calling the drop a potential buying window given accelerating ARR, recent revenue beats and constructive guidance. MarketBeat piece

MarketBeat (and other commentary) frames the recent pullback as largely market/tech?sector driven, not due to any new SailPoint fundamental miss — calling the drop a potential buying window given accelerating ARR, recent revenue beats and constructive guidance. Negative Sentiment: Large, repeated insider sales from the CEO, CFO, President and other senior officers over Jan. 6–8 — totaling roughly 350k+ shares sold across filings — likely put near?term selling pressure on the stock. CEO Mark McClain and CFO Brian Carolan filed multiple Form 4s showing significant disposals; these SEC filings amplify the negative signal to the market. Representative filings: CEO CEO Form 4 and CFO CFO Form 4

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

