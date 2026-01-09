Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARTL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.04. Artelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($3.15). On average, research analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel small-molecule therapies for pain, inflammation, ocular and cardiometabolic disorders. The company leverages a proprietary drug delivery and targeting platform designed to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of well-characterized active pharmaceutical ingredients. Artelo’s approach is centered on repurposing and optimizing therapeutic molecules to address significant unmet medical needs, with particular emphasis on improving patient tolerability and clinical outcomes.

The company’s lead program, AB101, is an orally bioavailable ion channel modulator in development for neuropathic pain conditions including post-herpetic neuralgia.

