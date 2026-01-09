DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DRH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.03.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 372.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

