Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

CMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $919.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,043,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 2,487,443 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno?oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti?tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47?SIRP? pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don’t eat me” signals on cancer cells.

