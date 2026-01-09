CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 642,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 450,162 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,861.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 320,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 304,536 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at $3,016,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 268,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.64. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -117.83%.

CTO Realty Growth announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company’s primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT’s portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

