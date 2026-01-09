Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

URBN opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $714,627.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,188,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,540,060.48. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $816,772.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,739,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,346,440.10. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 369,333 shares of company stock valued at $28,601,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 203.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $7,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 221,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 49.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

