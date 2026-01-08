VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.1950, with a volume of 828102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.7%
The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
