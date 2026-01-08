VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $40.1950, with a volume of 828102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.