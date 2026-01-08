Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Down 6.8% – Should You Sell?

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.5550. Approximately 2,830,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,552,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOSS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of $578.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 354.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,774.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 43,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 720.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 825,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 5,250.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 670,649 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 2012, the company is focused on discovering and developing oral, once-daily therapies for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, as well as oncology indications. Gossamer Bio leverages a deep pipeline of small-molecule candidates aimed at improving patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

The company’s lead programs include GB004, an S1P1 receptor modulator in late-stage development for ulcerative colitis, and GB1275, a CD11b modulator being investigated in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.