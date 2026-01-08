Contrasting Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parsons and Leafbuyer Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $6.75 billion 1.08 $235.05 million $2.18 31.30 Leafbuyer Technologies $6.47 million 0.36 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Parsons has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 3.69% 11.98% 5.55% Leafbuyer Technologies 6.36% -26.21% 35.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Parsons and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 4 12 1 2.82 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Parsons presently has a consensus price target of $84.69, indicating a potential upside of 24.12%. Given Parsons’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Parsons shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parsons beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

