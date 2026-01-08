Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $82.88 and last traded at $83.45. Approximately 10,258,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 17,548,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.64.

Specifically, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.03.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

