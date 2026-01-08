AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $26.02. AB SKF shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 365 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB SKF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB SKF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. AB SKF had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

