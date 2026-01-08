JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JC Decaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.2825, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
JC Decaux Trading Up 0.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.
JC Decaux Company Profile
JCDecaux SA, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker JCDXF, is a leading global outdoor advertising company headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. Established in 1964, the company specializes in street furniture, transport advertising, large-format billboards and digital solutions. Its portfolio ranges from bus shelters and newsstands to airport and metro advertising, reflecting a comprehensive approach to out-of-home (OOH) media.
The company’s core business activities include the design, installation and maintenance of street furniture such as bus shelters, public benches and public bicycle systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JC Decaux
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- 1 Hour Once A Day
Receive News & Ratings for JC Decaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JC Decaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.