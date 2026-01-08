Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,250 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,200 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,114.

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded up GBX 43 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,313. 518,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,261. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 968.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,186.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

