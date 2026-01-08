Scotiabank Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$31.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.

LUN traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$30.89. 1,474,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.67, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.22. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.94 and a twelve month high of C$32.34.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

