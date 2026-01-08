National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$119.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$119.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.23.

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,764. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.60 and a one year high of C$118.80. The company has a market cap of C$89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

