First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$44.30 at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$38.00 to C$44.30 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.39.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,476. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.41 and a 52 week high of C$40.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 627.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%.The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.06 per share, with a total value of C$290,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,100. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Insiders bought 10,474 shares of company stock valued at $304,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Finland, Turkey, Spain, and Mauritania. The firm’s project comprises Guelb Moghrein, Sentinel, Kansanshi, Cobre Panama, Pyhasalmi, Ravensthorpe, among others.

