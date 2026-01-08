Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$76.74 and last traded at C$76.01, with a volume of 353336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$18.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Corp. will post 4.4476987 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yousriya Loza sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total value of C$7,067,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,527,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,167,793,986.98. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total transaction of C$7,067,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,527,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,167,793,986.98. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,074 shares of company stock worth $71,188,063. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

