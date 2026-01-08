Qtum Trading Up 11.9% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $157.22 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.23 or 0.03427703 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00006032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,939,238 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

