TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNET. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 89,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $97.02.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 212.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $34,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,530.40. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 459 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $25,024.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,772.48. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,623 shares of company stock worth $149,338. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 114,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 62,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

