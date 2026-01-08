DeFiChain (DFI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $776.68 thousand and $1.93 thousand worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,149,750,004 coins and its circulating supply is 828,938,980 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

