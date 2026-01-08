Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Reaches $3,453.60 on Major Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,453.60 or 0.03850931 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $399.79 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,760 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

