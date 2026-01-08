Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.2350, with a volume of 681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

