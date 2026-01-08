Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,162 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,279,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,222,000 after buying an additional 1,083,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

