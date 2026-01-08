Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

