Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $358.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE BURL opened at $306.73 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $315.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

