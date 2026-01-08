Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Gordon Haskett

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

TSCO stock opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

