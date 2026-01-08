DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $123.83 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $123.83 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was first traded on April 20th, 2024. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @thedogofbitcoin. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Bitcoin) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Dog (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Bitcoin) is 0.00130814 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $4,075,813.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

