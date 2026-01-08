American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Head-To-Head Contrast

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) and American Coastal Insurance (NASDAQ:ACIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and American Coastal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MS&AD Insurance Group 9.93% 16.69% 2.64% American Coastal Insurance 25.95% 30.06% 6.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MS&AD Insurance Group and American Coastal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MS&AD Insurance Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Coastal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Coastal Insurance has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of American Coastal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MS&AD Insurance Group and American Coastal Insurance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MS&AD Insurance Group $43.74 billion 0.82 $4.56 billion $3.26 7.41 American Coastal Insurance $296.66 million 1.86 $75.72 million $1.71 6.63

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Coastal Insurance. American Coastal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Coastal Insurance beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About American Coastal Insurance

American Coastal Insurance Corporation operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations and apartments, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers equipment breakdown, identity theft, cyber security, and flood policies. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies. The company was formerly known as United Insurance Holdings Corp. and changed its name to American Coastal Insurance Corporation in August 2023. American Coastal Insurance Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

