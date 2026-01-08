Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $537.00 and last traded at $535.0910, with a volume of 431216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $543.00 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $465.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.23 and its 200-day moving average is $467.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

