Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 22.1% – What’s Next?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) fell 22.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. 3,919,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,656,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Oroco Raises Up to C$17.25 Million in Bought Deal to Advance Santo Tomás Copper Project

Proceeds earmarked to advance Santo Tomás — Oroco says the financing will fund exploration, drilling and project work at the Santo Tomás copper project; this supports project development but the near?term benefit is uncertain.

Bought?deal size increased (multiple upsizes reported) — Oroco initially launched a C$15M bought deal led by Canaccord Genuity, and later announcements/reporting show the deal being upsized (reports cite increases to C$17.25M and up to C$23M). Larger raises mean more share issuance and near?term dilution, which likely pressured the stock. Oroco Upsizes Bought Deal to Up to C$23 Million for Santo Tomás Copper Work

Immediate market reaction: shares fell sharply after the upsized offering was announced — media coverage highlights the sell?off tied to the increased bought?deal size. This is the principal driver of today's share weakness. Oroco Resource stock tumbles after increased bought deal offering

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

