Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 22.1% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2026

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCOGet Free Report) fell 22.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. 3,919,242 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,656,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Key Stories Impacting Oroco Resource

Here are the key news stories impacting Oroco Resource this week:

Oroco Resource Stock Down 22.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$93.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28.

About Oroco Resource

(Get Free Report)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.