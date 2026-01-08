United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Earns “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $851,842,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,695,000 after buying an additional 2,481,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,086,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 45.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,730,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,467 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after buying an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

