Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Christopher Durant Turner Sells 4,236 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $412,247.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,826.52. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Durant Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Christopher Durant Turner sold 3,181 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $309,065.96.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.32. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $112.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Nuvalent

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO James R. Porter sold 17,890 shares on Jan. 5 at an average $97.32 for $1.741M (ownership down ~5.85%). SEC Filing

CEO James R. Porter sold 17,890 shares on Jan. 5 at an average $97.32 for $1.741M (ownership down ~5.85%). Negative Sentiment: CEO James R. Porter sold an additional 9,543 shares on Jan. 6 at ~$97.16 for $927k (ownership down ~3.31% after the sale). SEC Filing

CEO James R. Porter sold an additional 9,543 shares on Jan. 6 at ~$97.16 for $927k (ownership down ~3.31% after the sale). Negative Sentiment: CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 at $97.32 (~$412k) and 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at $97.16 (~$309k), reducing her stake by ~4.75% and ~3.75% respectively. SEC Filing

CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 at $97.32 (~$412k) and 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at $97.16 (~$309k), reducing her stake by ~4.75% and ~3.75% respectively. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Christopher D. Turner sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 and 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at ~ $97.32 / $97.16, cutting his stake by roughly 6.8% and 5.5%. SEC Filing

Director/insider Christopher D. Turner sold 4,236 shares on Jan. 5 and 3,181 shares on Jan. 6 at ~ $97.32 / $97.16, cutting his stake by roughly 6.8% and 5.5%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Deborah A. Miller sold 4,363 shares on Jan. 5 (~$424.6k) and 2,589 shares on Jan. 6 (~$251.5k), reducing her position by ~8.9% and ~5.8%. SEC Filing

Insider Deborah A. Miller sold 4,363 shares on Jan. 5 (~$424.6k) and 2,589 shares on Jan. 6 (~$251.5k), reducing her position by ~8.9% and ~5.8%. Negative Sentiment: Insider Henry E. Pelish sold 2,496 shares on Jan. 5 (~$242.9k) and 2,664 shares on Jan. 6 (~$258.9k), trimming his stake by ~3.5% and ~3.9%. SEC Filing

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.