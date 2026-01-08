Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) CEO James Walter Sells 310,003 Shares

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) CEO James Walter sold 310,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $4,259,441.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,477,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,305,494.12. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,733,000 after buying an additional 6,705,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 20.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,101,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 86.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,963,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 76.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,350,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503,654 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company completed a previously announced corporate reorganization in which management and certain long-term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares to better align management ownership with public investors — a governance move that can be viewed favorably by the market. Permian Resources Completes Previously Announced Corporate Reorganization

Company completed a previously announced corporate reorganization in which management and certain long-term holders exchanged Class C shares for Class A shares to better align management ownership with public investors — a governance move that can be viewed favorably by the market. Negative Sentiment: CEO William M. Hickey III sold large blocks on Jan. 5–6 (309,980 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,725 shares at ~$13.63), reducing his stake by over 17% and then ~32% after the later sale. The transactions totaled roughly $10.6M in proceeds and materially cut his holdings. SEC Form 4 (Hickey)

CEO William M. Hickey III sold large blocks on Jan. 5–6 (309,980 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,725 shares at ~$13.63), reducing his stake by over 17% and then ~32% after the later sale. The transactions totaled roughly $10.6M in proceeds and materially cut his holdings. Negative Sentiment: CEO James H. Walter reported similar sales on Jan. 5–6 (310,003 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,700 shares at ~$13.63), also cutting his position by ~17% then ~31.6% — another significant insider liquidity event. SEC Form 4 (Walter)

CEO James H. Walter reported similar sales on Jan. 5–6 (310,003 shares at ~$13.74 and 467,700 shares at ~$13.63), also cutting his position by ~17% then ~31.6% — another significant insider liquidity event. Negative Sentiment: EVP John Charles Bell sold 70,249 and 106,399 shares (~$13.76 and $13.63), reducing his stake by ~12–22% across the two days — a sizeable personal liquidity event. SEC Form 4 (Bell)

EVP John Charles Bell sold 70,249 and 106,399 shares (~$13.76 and $13.63), reducing his stake by ~12–22% across the two days — a sizeable personal liquidity event. Negative Sentiment: EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 and 106,405 shares at similar prices, trimming his holding by ~13% then ~23% — another concurrent executive sale. SEC Form 4 (Shannon)

EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 70,254 and 106,405 shares at similar prices, trimming his holding by ~13% then ~23% — another concurrent executive sale. Negative Sentiment: EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 172,904 shares at ~$13.63, cutting his position by ~22% in a single transaction. SEC Form 4 (Oliphint)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

